Health

B.C. dentist dies after attending dental conference with COVID-19 outbreak

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 9:40 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 9:41 pm
Dr. Denis Vincent died over the weekend, Global News has learned. .
Dr. Denis Vincent died over the weekend, Global News has learned. . Rumina Daya / Global News

A B.C. dentist who attended a Vancouver dental conference at the centre of a novel coronavirus outbreak in the city has died of suspected COVID-19 complications, Global News has learned.

Dr. Denis Vincent of North Vancouver attended the Pacific Dental Conference, which took place at the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 5-7.

The Ministry of Health said it could not immediately comment, saying the next update is expected Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Non-essential dental services paused after COVID-19 cases linked to Vancouver dental conference

At Monday’s update on B.C.’s coronavirus response, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked about COVID-19 cases related to the conference.

Some new COVID-19 cases connected to huge dental convention in Vancouver
Some new COVID-19 cases connected to huge dental convention in Vancouver

She confirmed about 20 people in B.C. who attended the conference have since tested positive for the virus, as well as a dozen others who are from outside the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s one of those things that in retrospect was bad timing and not a good thing to have happened when it did,” said Henry. “But we can’t change that now.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Dental hygienists concerned dentists are still providing non-essential service

Henry announced three new coronavirus-related deaths Monday, but said none of them was related to the conference.

Health officials had been following up with everyone exposed at the conference and their close contacts, she said, noting the process had “kept my colleagues in the health authorities busy.”

Last week, she asked all conference attendees to self-isolate after a number of COVID-19 cases were linked to the event.

– with files from Rumina Daya

