Ottawa Public Health now investigating 75 confirmed coronavirus cases

Ottawa Public Health says it’s now investigating 75 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the city.

The update was posted to the health unit’s website on Friday afternoon, shortly after Ontario’s health ministry reported 132 new active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The provincial government, however, didn’t provide any further information about those 132 new cases — such as age, gender, location, form of transmission and status — as it has done in its daily updates to date.

Ottawa Public Health reports confirmed cases separately and doesn’t release similar details alongside its figures. The health unit, on its website, defines confirmed cases as “those with a confirmed COVID-19 laboratory result.”

For its part, the provincial health ministry had reported 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as of Thursday.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, is expected to provide an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, alongside Dr. Andrew Willmore, medical director of emergency management at the Ottawa Hospital.

During their teleconference on Thursday, Willmore couldn’t confirm how many patients are currently being treated for the virus in hospital.

Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday.

There are now 967 active cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, according to the province. Eighteen people have died so far from the virus, according to the provincial government.

Ottawa’s public health unit has reported one death linked to the virus to date.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

