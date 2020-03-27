Break-in suspect spat on officers, claimed to have coronavirus: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

A break-in suspect arrested early on Thursday morning spat on the officers and “repeatedly” claimed to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as he resisted arrest, Ottawa police say.

In a news release Friday, police said they responded to a reported break-and-enter in the 1400 block of Lagan Way, east of downtown Ottawa, at around 6:30 a.m. March 26.

According to the police service, the witness who called 911 told police they saw a man “break into a garage, steal a bicycle and flee the area.”

Officers tracked down the suspect, who then resisted arrest, spat on them and claimed he had COVID-19.

Police say they’ve since charged a 33-year-old man from Ottawa with breaking and entering, assault on police, assault with intent to resist, theft under $5,000, obstructing police and breach of probation in relation to Thursday’s incident.

The man appeared in court on Thursday, police said.

Ottawa’s public health unit has confirmed the new coronavirus is spreading in the national capital. As of Friday, Ottawa Public Health said it was investigating 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“The Ottawa Police Service is treating threats to the wellbeing and health of residents and our members seriously,” police said in its news release Friday.

“Spitting on another person is considered an assault and charges will be considered accordingly.”

