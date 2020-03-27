NSHA warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at hockey tournament, eye care centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has issued an advisory of potential public exposure to COVID-19 at two different locations in the province.

The NSHA says one occurred on March 11 at Highland Eye Care in New Glasgow, while the other happened the next day at the Charles V. Keating Millenium Centre in Antigonish, where the Bantam AAA Provincial Hockey Championship was being held.

People who were present at those locations on the specified dates are asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

“People who may have been exposed on these dates are just past the 14-day period where they should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” said Dr. Daniela Kempkens, Regional Medical Officer of Health, in a statement.

“If you were at those locations and you have developed any symptoms of COVID-19 since then, please call 811. This will help us to identify any connected cases and will aid our containment efforts.”

On Friday, the province announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, bringing the provincial total to 90.

The province said “most” of the new cases are connected to travel or a known case and that community spread has not been proven.

All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

