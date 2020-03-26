Nova Scotia now has 73 coronavirus cases, with 1 not linked to travel or earlier cases

Send this page to someone via email

One of the five new cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia cannot be linked to travel or an earlier case, according to health officials.

In a news release Thursday, the province announced there are five new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing its total to 73.

“Most are travel-related or connected to earlier cases. One of the new cases cannot currently be linked to travel or an earlier case,” the province said.

“The investigation to determine the source of the exposure and whether any others may have been exposed is ongoing. At this point, public health cannot confirm that this case is linked to community spread.”

The 73 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to mid-70s. Two are currently in hospital and two others have recovered and their cases are considered resolved.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

“Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days,” the province said.

To date, Nova Scotia has 3,201 negative test results and 73 confirmed cases.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

