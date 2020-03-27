Coronavirus: Nova Scotia announces 17 new cases, bringing total to 90

Send this page to someone via email

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the province’s total to 90.

In a news release Friday, the province said “most” of the new cases are connected to travel or a known case.

The 90 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to their mid-70s. Health officials say two are currently in hospital and three individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

On Thursday, Strang said a St. Patrick’s Day party with about 50 people may have been where someone contracted COVID-19 earlier this month.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has since issued an advisory of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 on March 14 at the Lake Echo Community Centre.

The province says none of the new cases are connected to the St. Patrick’s Day gathering and that all attendees have been contacted and are being tested.

Public health is still not able to confirm a link to community spread.

“It is imperative that anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia self-isolate for 14 days and for everyone to adhere to the five-person social gathering limit,” the release from the province states. “As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.”

To date, Nova Scotia has 3,649 negative test results and 90 confirmed cases.

Officials will be providing an update on the 17 new cases starting at 3 p.m. AT.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

