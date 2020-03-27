Coronavirus: Another Eglinton Crosstown construction worker tests positive for COVID-19, 4 off the job

The company constructing the Eglinton Crosstown LRT says another worker has tested positive for coronavirus, noting four cases in total are positive or presumptive.

Kristin Jenkins, a spokesperson for Crosslinx Transit Solutions, said on Wednesday that three employees based out of the west portal site east of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West were at home in self-isolation. On Friday, she confirmed a fourth worker at the same site was affected.

“As with the first three cases, Crosslinx is taking advice from Toronto Public Health. We are notifying everyone who may have been in contact with the worker and telling them what they need to do based on what Toronto Public Health has told us,” Jenkins wrote in a statement Friday morning.

READ MORE: 3 workers at Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction site off work due to COVID-19

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Anyone who was in contact with the four workers is being asked to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days after their last contact.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said the company has closed the job site for cleaning and sanitization.

Jenkins said the company has implemented several measures in response to COVID-19, including increased cleaning in common areas, prohibiting visitors at project sites, and asking workers to stay home if they aren’t feeling well.

As of Friday morning, the Ontario government said there were 967 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. In total, 18 Ontario residents have died and eight cases have been deemed resolved.