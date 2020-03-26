Waterloo police couldn’t let coronavirus spoil 7-year-old’s birthday party

Send this page to someone via email

A couple of Waterloo’s finest took some time out of their busy day to brighten things up for a little girl in Wilmot Township who was unable to have a birthday party because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A police spokesperson told Global News that they had come across a social media post about the young girl’s birthday party being cancelled because of the need for social distancing.

“We just took it upon ourselves to try and make her smile,” Cherri Greeno said. “We know a very difficult time, especially for children.

We know it isn’t easy. Especially when you’re celebrating your 7th birthday & can’t be with your friends. But, we thank you Gabby.

We thank all kids who are taking #socialdistancing seriously. From all of us at WRPS, Happy Birthday!

We hope we were able to make you smile 🥳 pic.twitter.com/eMvW1Jdzyn — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 26, 2020

“A lot of them may not understand the significance of what’s going on. They don’t get to have playdates. They don’t get to go to school. So it’s a very tough time for them.”

She said police contacted the girl’s mother and asked if it was OK to do a drive-by.

“So (Sgt. Kelly Gibson and Const. David Cassidy) drove by and knocked on the door and then stood outside and a little girl came to the window,” Greeno explained. “She looked out and apparently was very ecstatic and excited to see the officers.”

She said the officers were just hoping to make it a very special birthday for the young girl.

“The hope is maybe this will be a birthday that she’ll be able to remember fondly, despite everything else that’s going on,” Greeno said.

Story continues below advertisement

