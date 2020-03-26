Menu

Health

170 new cases of coronavirus in Ontario, total reaches 837 active cases

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 11:29 am
Updated March 26, 2020 11:31 am
Ontario unveils $17B aid package in response to COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario unveils $17B aid package in response to COVID-19. (March 25, 2020)

Ontario has confirmed 170 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as the provincial total rises to 837 active cases.

Eight cases are resolved, 13 people have died from the virus.

No new deaths have been reported as of Thursday morning.

Thursday’s list includes 12 hospitalizations – five of which are men and women in their 60s, 70s, and 80s from Lambton public health unit in Sarnia.

READ MORE: Ontarians with COVID-19 no longer require tests to be considered virus-free

The province has tested more than 38,000 people so far and just under 11,000 are under investigation for the infection.

More to come.

