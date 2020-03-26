5 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health have confirmed five total cases of the novel coronavirus in their catchment area.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has identified three new cases of the illness, adding to the two had been confirmed as of last Monday.

Of the three new cases, two were contracted through close contact to someone who had recently travelled, and one from a person who had recently travelled.

Data from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health on lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Medical officer for health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, said there is no evidence of community spread in the region as of yet, but that is currently what public health officials are trying to avoid.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the strategies to avoid community spread, Oglaza said you should follow physical distancing measures and stay home, especially if you have recently travelled.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

If you have to go outside, like many other public health officials, Oglaza is urging others to maintain space from others, and to avoid touching your face while you are out of the home. Of course, one of the main prevention strategies is hand washing, Oglaza added.

2:47 Toronto declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak Toronto declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak

The head of the health unit also noted that there may be an influx of people coming in the next few weeks and months to the area to stay in cottages.

He is asking cottagers to bring their supplies from where they come from. Oglaza said too many people coming to the area and buying goods could impact local supplies, if they’re planning to stock up when they arrive.