Hastings, Prince Edward counties call state of emergency due to coronavirus

The counties of Hastings and Prince Edward have declared a state of emergency in light of the new coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, both counties announced the emergency declaration.

“We are sending a clear message to all residents that they must do everything they can to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. I implore everyone: stay home and avoid close contact with people outside of your immediate families,” said Mayor of Prince Edward County Steve Ferguson.

Ferguson said the county took the measure in consultation with the municipality’s emergency control group.

According to Hastings County, calling a state of emergency is meant to show support for the province’s emergency declaration, to support health and support workers in the region and to ensure the safety of municipal staff.

The declaration of states of emergency in both counties will strip service delivery down to those that are deemed essential in both municipalities.

There are currently two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Hastings and Prince Edward region, but the local public health unit has long suspected that there are many more untested cases in the region.