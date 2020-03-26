Menu

Crime

Police looking for suspects after overnight break-in at a Hamilton-area Best Buy

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 10:27 am
Hamilton police on scene after a break-in at the Best Buy in Ancaster on March 26, 2020.
Hamilton police on scene after a break-in at the Best Buy in Ancaster on March 26, 2020. Andrew Collins

Hamilton police are looking for suspects they say broke into a Best Buy store in Ancaster early Thursday.

Const. Jerome Stewart told Global News the suspects were pursued by officers for a short time after they responded to an alarm condition around 2:30 a.m. at 14 Martindale Cres.

Officers responded to the Best Buy on Martindale Crescent around 2:30 a.m. after an alarm was tripped, say Hamilton police.
Officers responded to the Best Buy on Martindale Crescent around 2:30 a.m. after an alarm was tripped, say Hamilton police. Andrew Collins

“When we arrived, several suspects were observed fleeing in a dark coloured sedan,” Stewart said. “Due to the driving characteristics of the vehicle’s operator, we did not continue to follow the sedan. The investigation has been turned over to the BEAR Unit.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police looking for thieves who deactivated security tags at a Hamilton Best Buy

Stewart could not confirm how the suspects gained access to the store and what they took.

“It is very early in the investigation. As such, details are limited,” Stewart said.

The investigation has been turned over to the BEAR Unit. Anyone with information can reach out to police through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

A photo taken out front of the Best Buy on Martindale Crescent after an early morning break-in.
A photo taken out front of the Best Buy on Martindale Crescent after an early morning break-in. Andrew Collins

 

