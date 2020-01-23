Menu

Crime

Police looking for thieves who deactivated security tags at a Hamilton Best Buy

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 4:03 pm
Police are looking for three suspects who deactivated RFID tags and stole merchandise from the Best Buy in Ancaster. . Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police say Best Buy stores may be the target for “an organized theft ring” in which alleged thieves have been deactivating RFID tags before leaving with store inventory.

Detectives say that so far only the Ancaster Best Buy has been targeted, but believe the suspects may have driven to other stores in the scheme.

Three men were able to remove tags on Jan. 9 from the store on Martindale Crescent shortly after 3:00 p.m., according to investigators. Store security became suspicious and reported the trio, who left quickly and drove away in a black 2014 Mazda 6 with a Quebec licence plate.

READ MORE: Assault charge laid against Guelph police officer, SIU says

“The three males while inside the store used a device that deactivates the theft-deterrent lock on high-priced secured items so the security alarm was not triggered when they left the store,” Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement
Hamilton police say a suspect connected to a Best Buy theft is about six feet tall with blond hair and a heavy build. He left the store parking lot in a Mazda 6, detectives say.
“They targeted higher-priced items but small enough to conceal. Expensive headphones were taken from the Ancaster store.”

Security later identified the men through images on a store camera, detectives say.

READ MORE: 2 men arrested after flashing handgun at a Hamilton gas bar, police say

The first suspect is described as an approximately 30-year-old man, about five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, wearing a grey jacket with fur, a black hoodie, black sweatpants and shoes with white soles.

The second is about six feet tall with blonde hair and a heavy build. He’s believed to be about 30 years old and was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket with fur on the hood, a white shirt, black sweatpants and Nike shoes.

Police say the third suspect is about 30 years old and six foot two with a slim build. He wore a black baseball cap, black jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans and brown Timberland shoes.

Story continues below advertisement
