2 men arrested after flashing handgun at a Hamilton gas bar: police

A driver who flashed a handgun in front of a peace officer at a downtown Hamilton gas station early Wednesday morning is facing multiple charges, according to police.

Investigators say an officer began tailing a “suspicious” silver Dodge Challenger westbound on King Street East and Hughson Street South just after 1 a.m.

The sedan drove along King to the Pioneer Gas Station near Dundurn Street North when a male exited the vehicle and briefly went inside the gas bar.

As the officer approached the car another man began acting “suspiciously” before the officer noticed the butt end of a gun sticking out of a sack under the man’s arm, according to detectives.

Police retrieved a fully-loaded 45-caliber handgun, magazine and money from the man before arresting him.

Terrell Jamil Philbert, 20, from Toronto is charged with seven charges connected to possession of an unauthorized firearm.

The driver, Kirk Hosten-Alexander, 26, from Brampton is also facing seven charges related to firearm and probation offences, say investigators.

Bail was opposed for both of the accused.