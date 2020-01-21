Large barn fire in Haldimand County results in nearly 150 dairy cattle deaths: OPP

A large number of cattle have died in a barn fire in Haldimand County, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Investigators say OPP, as well as Haldimand County fire and paramedics, were called out an address on Smithville Road in Canborough around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a report of a major fire on an acreage.
It’s estimated that 148 dairy cattle perished in the blaze. No other injuries reported.
Police say the barn was fully engulfed by fire.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified but has not yet confirmed an investigation.
Smithville Road in Canborough is still closed between Canborough and South Chippewa roads.
