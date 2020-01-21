Menu

Canada

Large barn fire in Haldimand County results in nearly 150 dairy cattle deaths: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 10:44 pm
21Jan20 barn fire Canborough
OPP say about 150 cattle died in a barn fire near Canborough in Haldimand County on Jan. 21, 2020. @OPP_WR

A large number of cattle have died in a barn fire in Haldimand County, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators say OPP, as well as Haldimand County fire and paramedics, were called out an address on Smithville Road in Canborough around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a report of a major fire on an acreage.

READ MORE: Transport truck worth $125K stolen from lot in Townsend: OPP

It’s estimated that 148 dairy cattle perished in the blaze. No other injuries reported.

Police say the barn was fully engulfed by fire.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified but has not yet confirmed an investigation.

Smithville Road in Canborough is still closed between Canborough and South Chippewa roads.

