Transport truck worth $125K stolen from lot in Townsend: OPP

Police in Haldimand County says they’re investigating the theft of a large transport truck worth about $125,000 they say was taken late Sunday night in Townsend.

Ontario Provincial Police say they got a call from the driver of the truck on Monday morning after discovering his ride had been taken from a lot at an address at Nanticoke Creek Parkway.

Investigators say the black 2006 Peterbilt transport truck was taken sometime between 7 p.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. on Monday.

It’s believed the truck was disconnected from an attached trailer and driven eastbound toward Highway 6.

The trucks fuel tanks were labelled with the name “Silliker.”

Anyone with information can reach out to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

