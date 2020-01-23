Assault charge laid against Guelph police officer: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says an assault charge has been laid against a Guelph police officer stemming from an incident in October 2019.

The Special Investigations Unit says police were called to a house party on Arkell Road shortly after midnight on Oct. 12 and arrested an 18-year-old man.

READ MORE: SIU lays assault charge against Guelph police officer

The SIU alleges that it was during the arrest by one of the officers on scene that the young man was injured.

He went to the hospital two days later and was diagnosed with a serious injury, the SIU said.

SIU director Joseph Martino said there are reasonable grounds to lay an assault charge against Const. Jeremy Mitchell.

READ MORE: SIU clears Guelph police officer after crash leaves man with severe brain injuries

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.