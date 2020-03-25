RCMP investigating homicide following death of man in Dillon, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP is describing the death of a 28-year-old man as suspicious.

On Sunday, Buffalo Narrows and Dillon RCMP members say Ty Armand Lemaigre died after being seriously injured in an incident in Dillon, Sask.

Police were called to the scene after a reported disturbance.

Officers found two men with serious injuries. EMS workers tried to save Lemaigre’s life, but police say he died of his injuries at the scene.

The second man was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was later transferred to Saskatoon for further treatment.

Saskatchewan RCMP is investigating the incident as a homicide. Their investigation remains ongoing.

