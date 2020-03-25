Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating homicide following death of man in Dillon, Sask.

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 2:19 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Saskatchewan RCMP is describing the death of a 28-year-old man as suspicious.

On Sunday, Buffalo Narrows and Dillon RCMP members say Ty Armand Lemaigre died after being seriously injured in an incident in Dillon, Sask.

Police were called to the scene after a reported disturbance.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Saskatchewan RCMP receiving calls about violation of public health order

Officers found two men with serious injuries. EMS workers tried to save Lemaigre’s life, but police say he died of his injuries at the scene.

READ MORE: RCMP report 2% vacancy rate, influx in recruits in Saskatchewan

The second man was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was later transferred to Saskatoon for further treatment.

Saskatchewan RCMP is investigating the incident as a homicide. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Second guilty plea in Tiki Laverdiere homicide investigation
Second guilty plea in Tiki Laverdiere homicide investigation
