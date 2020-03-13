Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide of 2020

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 7:15 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 8:05 pm
Ally Witchekan was found dead inside a home in Hampton Village just after noon on March 4.
Ally Witchekan was found dead inside a home in Hampton Village just after noon on March 4. Facebook

A man is facing charges in connection with Saskatoon’s third homicide investigation of 2020.

Saskatoon police said they found Ally Witchekan dead inside her home in the 500 block of Geary Crescent in the Hampton Village neighbourhood around 12:20 p.m. on March 4.

READ MORE: Ally Witchekan identified as Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide victim of 2020

An autopsy was complete and the 28-year-old woman’s death was confirmed to be a homicide. The cause of death was not released by police.

The major crime section arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the death on Thursday.

READ MORE: Woman found dead in Hampton Village home, Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide of 2020

Police said the woman and the accused were known to each other.

The man is facing charges of second-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains. He is scheduled to make his first Saskatoon provincial court appearance on March 16.

