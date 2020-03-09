Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators called to central Edmonton after person taken to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 9:59 pm
Updated March 9, 2020 10:00 pm
Homicide investigators have been called to an area in the northern part of downtown Edmonton after a person was taken to hospital, police said early Monday evening.
Sarah Komadina/ Global News

Homicide investigators have been called to an area in the northern part of downtown Edmonton after a person was taken to hospital, police said early Monday evening.

Police did not say why the person was taken to hospital or why homicide investigators were called to the scene by 97 Street, in the alley between 106 Avenue and 106A Avenue.

Police did not provide details about the person taken into hospital or their condition. They also did not say if any arrests have been made in connection with their investigation.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available. 

Story continues below advertisement
