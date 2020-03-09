Menu

Crime

2 charged with 1st-degree murder in Edmonton man’s death

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 2:36 pm
Updated March 9, 2020 2:38 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after human remains were discovered north of Edmonton last December.

On Dec. 4, 24-year-old Faisal Fadul Aden’s body was discovered near Red Earth Creek, Alta., which is about 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.

An autopsy revealed the manner of his death was homicide, but the cause of Aden’s death has not be released.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating homicide in Red Earth Creek, Alta.

RCMP said Monday that two people were arrested on March 6 in relation to Aden’s homicide.

Winston Derksen and Deidre Lafferty are jointly charged with first-degree murder, RCMP said in a media release Monday.

Derksen, 30, is from Yellowknife, N.W.T. and was arrested in Prince George, B.C., according to Cpl. Deanna Fontaine with the RCMP.

Laffery, 21, is also from Yellowknife and was arrested in that city, Fontaine said.

The pair is being returned to Alberta where they will appear in court “at a future date,” RCMP said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta crimeFirst Degree MurderAlberta rural crimeAlberta HomicideYellowknifeRed Earth Creekred earth creek homicideDeidre LaffertyEdmonton man deathEdmonton man homicideFaisal Fadul AdeFaisal Fadul AdenFaisal Fadul Aden homicideWinston Derksen
