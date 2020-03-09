2 charged with 1st-degree murder in Edmonton man’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after human remains were discovered north of Edmonton last December.

On Dec. 4, 24-year-old Faisal Fadul Aden’s body was discovered near Red Earth Creek, Alta., which is about 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.

An autopsy revealed the manner of his death was homicide, but the cause of Aden’s death has not be released.

RCMP said Monday that two people were arrested on March 6 in relation to Aden’s homicide.

Winston Derksen and Deidre Lafferty are jointly charged with first-degree murder, RCMP said in a media release Monday.

Derksen, 30, is from Yellowknife, N.W.T. and was arrested in Prince George, B.C., according to Cpl. Deanna Fontaine with the RCMP.

Laffery, 21, is also from Yellowknife and was arrested in that city, Fontaine said.

The pair is being returned to Alberta where they will appear in court “at a future date,” RCMP said.