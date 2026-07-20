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Crime

Police investigating more than $600K missing from Ontario church funds

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 4:06 pm
2 min read
St. John catholic church View image in full screen
Kingston police are investigating more than $600,000 in missing funds from St. John The Apostle catholic church. Global News
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Police are investigating “significant financial irregularities” amounting to more than $600,000 withdrawn from the accounts of St. John The Apostle catholic church in Kingston, Ont.

A spokesperson for the Kingston Police Service confirmed to Global News in an email that a detective with the Criminal Investigation Division has been assigned and that the Archdiocese is cooperating in the investigation.

A “financial issue” had come to light regarding a pastor’s use of the church accounts, according to an internal announcement dated June 13 from Kingston Archbishop Michael Mulhall.

Friar David Collins, who resigned on July 1, was at St. John The Apostle for almost a decade.

The Archdiocese began looking into financial matters after it received a call from the Chancery Office in March inquiring about an overdraft on the general account of the parish, according to a letter sent to parishioners on July 11.

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Police were first contacted in April, a spokesperson for the Kingston Archdiocese told Global News in a statement, as that is when the scale of financial irregularities became evident.

“A detailed review of all transactions back to 2019 took several weeks to complete. All records have been compiled and made available for [the police] investigation,” the spokesperson said.

In the letter to parishioners, Mulhall said more than $630,000 had been taken from the parish accounts through the issuing of 1,196 irregular cheques.

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“At this time, it is unclear where all of the funds were distributed,” he said.

Mulhall said Father Tim Shea, who serves at a neighbouring parish, will provide sacramental care for St. John The Apostle. A new pastor will be assigned in the fall, he added.

“Friar David is in the care of his community in Toronto,” Mulhall said. “Amongst all of the emotions that this information will bring forth, please remember to pray for Friar David and each other.”

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Attempts by Global News to reach Collins were not successful.

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