RCMP looking for persons of interest following homicide in Red Earth Creek, Alta.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide after human remains were found on Dec. 4 near the hamlet of Red Earth Creek.

High Prairie RCMP were initially called after the body of a man was found off Highway 88 near Red Earth Creek around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

An autopsy conducted on Dec. 6 found the matter of death to be homicide.

RCMP have released surveillance photos of a man and woman who they believe are persons of interest in the incident.

The photos were taken at a gas station in High Level on Dec. 1.

Anyone with information in identifying the subjects or in relation to the homicide itself should call Red Earth Creek RCMP at 780-649-3990, or by contacting Crime Stoppers.

Red Earth Creek is about 430 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.