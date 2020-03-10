Regina police searching for 2nd suspect in city’s 5th homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is looking for a second suspect in the death of a 36-year-old man.

Regina police say Michael Dennis Morrissette, 42, is wanted in connection to David Anderson’s homicide.

Morrissette is described by police as five-foot-10, about 155 pounds, medium build and medium complexion with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he has multiple tattoos, including a scorpion on his right forearm and a band of feathers on his right upper arm.

Michael Douglas Morrissette, 21, was the first person charged in Anderson’s death.

Anderson was found injured in the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue at about 5 p.m. on March 5.

He was taken hospital by paramedics, where he died a short time later, police say.

Anyone with information regarding Michael Dennis Morrissette’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.