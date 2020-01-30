Investigation launched into death of Regina man found with extensive burn injuries

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation has been launched following the death of a 38-year-old Regina man who died in an Edmonton hospital, say officials.

On Jan. 6 at around 8:30 a.m., Regina police were called to the 1600 block of Athol Street in Regina for a report of an injured male.

Police found the man — who was conscious — in the basement of the home with extensive burn injuries.

Officers say they ensured it was safe for him to travel to the hospital by EMS for treatment. He was later transported to a hospital in Edmonton.

On Jan. 14, Regina police were notified he died in the Edmonton hospital.

An autopsy was ordered with the officer of the chief medical examiner in Alberta. They have requested additional testing to determine the cause and manner of his death.

As part of the investigation, police have conducted numerous interviews, done neighbourhood enquiries and did a forensic examination of the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police say they will not release the man’s name at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

