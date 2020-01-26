Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police investigating third death within 2 days

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 12:21 pm
Regina police are investigation a third death within two days.
Regina police are investigation a third death within two days. File / Global News

A report of a gunshot being fired has led the Regina Police Service to investigate a third death within two days in the city.

On Saturday, at 7:37 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Rae Street following a report of a person injured on the street.

Police say an unresponsive man was found in front of a residence in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

Officers continue to maintain security at the scene. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has been brought in to assist with the investigation.

READ MORE: Police investigating death of man found critically injured at Dewdney home

This is the third death reported to police since Friday.

On Friday, a man died inside a home on the 500 block of Wascana Street. At around 1:30 a.m. police responded to a call about a man who was critically injured.

Story continues below advertisement

He was alive when police arrived. Officers attempted emergency first aid while waiting for EMS to arrive, say officials. However, he died shortly after. Police are now investigating the death as a homicide.

The second death being investigated occurred Saturday at a home on the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue.

READ MORE: Regina police investigate after man dies at home in Coronation Park

Police were in the area at around 1:20 p.m. for a property check. Police say the man was found in medical distress and transported to the hospital by EMS. Hours later he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the three deaths is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina
Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina
HomicideRegina Police ServiceRegina CrimeRPSDeath Investigationregina homicideSaskatchewan Coroner's Service1200 block Rae Street4400 block of Dewdney Avenue500 block Wascana StreetRegina deaths
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.