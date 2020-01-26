Regina police investigating third death within 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

A report of a gunshot being fired has led the Regina Police Service to investigate a third death within two days in the city.

On Saturday, at 7:37 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Rae Street following a report of a person injured on the street.

Police say an unresponsive man was found in front of a residence in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

Officers continue to maintain security at the scene. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has been brought in to assist with the investigation.

This is the third death reported to police since Friday.

On Friday, a man died inside a home on the 500 block of Wascana Street. At around 1:30 a.m. police responded to a call about a man who was critically injured.

He was alive when police arrived. Officers attempted emergency first aid while waiting for EMS to arrive, say officials. However, he died shortly after. Police are now investigating the death as a homicide.

The second death being investigated occurred Saturday at a home on the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue.

Police were in the area at around 1:20 p.m. for a property check. Police say the man was found in medical distress and transported to the hospital by EMS. Hours later he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the three deaths is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.