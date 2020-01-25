Police investigating death of man found critically injured at Dewdney home

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found critically injured at a Regina residence Friday.
Police responded to the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. for a property check.
The man was discovered in medical distress and transported to the hospital by EMS, police say.
At around 4:30 p.m. he was pronounced dead.
Officers continued to maintain security at the residence. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has been brought in to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS