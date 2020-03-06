Regina police investigate city’s fifth homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: Regina police are deeming this as the city’s fifth homicides of 2020. The victim has been identified as David Justin Lloyd Anderson, 36, of Regina.

The Regina Police Service is investigating a death that happened in the city on Thursday.

Police say a man was found injured in the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue at about 5 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he died a short time later, according to police.

Police say the death investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.