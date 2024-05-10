Menu

Crime

Teenage boy arrested after stabbing on Pickering, Ont. bus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 4:32 pm
1 min read
A Durham Region Transit bus leaves Pickering GO Station. View image in full screen
A Durham Region Transit bus leaves Pickering GO Station. Google Maps / Screenshot
A 15-year-old boy has been charged by police after a stabbing aboard a public bus at Pickering GO Station.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to the transit hub on Thursday at around 4:20 p.m. after an assault was reported on board a local Durham Regional Transit bus at the station.

Police said one youth was stabbed by another during an argument on the bus. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while police said the accused was arrested without any issues.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“This was an isolated incident and the victim and suspect are known to each other,” police said in a news release.

The 15-year-old youth who was arrested has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

