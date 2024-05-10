Teenage boy arrested after stabbing on Pickering, Ont. bus

See more sharing options

A 15-year-old boy has been charged by police after a stabbing aboard a public bus at Pickering GO Station.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to the transit hub on Thursday at around 4:20 p.m. after an assault was reported on board a local Durham Regional Transit bus at the station.

Police said one youth was stabbed by another during an argument on the bus. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while police said the accused was arrested without any issues.

“This was an isolated incident and the victim and suspect are known to each other,” police said in a news release.

The 15-year-old youth who was arrested has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.