Teenage boy arrested after stabbing on Pickering, Ont. bus

A 15-year-old boy has been charged by police after a stabbing aboard a public bus at Pickering GO Station.
Durham Regional Police said they were called to the transit hub on Thursday at around 4:20 p.m. after an assault was reported on board a local Durham Regional Transit bus at the station.
Police said one youth was stabbed by another during an argument on the bus. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while police said the accused was arrested without any issues.
“This was an isolated incident and the victim and suspect are known to each other,” police said in a news release.
The 15-year-old youth who was arrested has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.
- Toronto Pearson gold heist: Ontario man arrested at airport after arriving from India
- Man charged in surfer deaths told girlfriend he killed ‘3 gringos,’ court hears
- ‘I believe they’re looking for me’: Man arrested after triple stabbing in Mississauga, Ont.
- Ontario man on trial for killing his mother takes the stand: ‘I lost it’
Comments