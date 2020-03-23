Coronavirus: Saskatchewan RCMP receiving calls about violation of public health order

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are receiving calls about violations to the provincial public health order aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a press release Monday, the police stated they were working closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to investigate reports of people not abiding by the laws laid out Friday.

1:33 Saskatchewan premier signs order enforcing measures protecting against spread of COVID-19 Saskatchewan premier signs order enforcing measures protecting against spread of COVID-19

Premier Scott Moe has announced a series of restrictions to prevent people from gathering and spreading COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus:

People returning from international travel must go into self-isolation for two weeks

People living in the same home as someone who has COVID-19 must self-isolate and follow the directions of public health

Public gatherings of more than 25 people are banned

Public and private elementary and secondary schools ordered closed

Recreation and entertainment facilities

Nightclubs, bars, lounges and restaurants ordered closed (restaurants can continue with takeout and delivery)

Personal services ordered closed

Dental, optometry, chiropractic, registered massage therapy and podiatry clinics are only permitted to perform non-elective procedures

Visits to long-term care homes, hospitals, personal care homes and group homes are restricted to family visiting for compassionate reasons

Daycares limited to eight children or eight children per room

To date, Saskatchewan RCMP have not laid any charges, issued any fines or made any arrests in relation to violations of the public health order, the press release states.

“We would like to reassure you that during the current rapidly evolving situation, our service delivery and commitment to keeping your community safe remains unchanged,” the release states.

As of Monday, there were 66 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

