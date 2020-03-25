Coronavirus: Toronto nursing home reports 2 residents with COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto nursing home has reported two residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

Mary Hoare, the CEO of St. Clair O’Connor Nursing Home, told Global News the two cases were confirmed March 21, a man and a woman in their 80s.

“They do not have severe symptoms and have not been hospitalized,” she said.

All residents are currently in isolation and all group activities have been cancelled, Hoare said.

Another long-term care home in Markham, Markhaven Home for Seniors, said it had one patient and one employee who tested positive. In an update on Wednesday, the home confirmed there are two more employees who tested positive.

The news comes after an outbreak at a seniors residence in Oshawa was announced on March 18. As of Tuesday night, Hillsdale Terraces Long-Term Care Home now has five cases, including one death and four other tests pending.

Ontario health officials said Tuesday that cumulatively since the outbreak began, there have been 31 health care workers who have tested positive for coronavirus.