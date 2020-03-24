Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Man in his 90s marks Durham Region’s 1st COVID-19-related death

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 2:08 pm
Updated March 24, 2020 2:10 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that all non-essential businesses are being ordered to close and would detail what falls under this category and what will remain open on Tuesday. This measure would last for 14 days as of Tuesday night, but the government would extend this if necessary. Ford urged people to stay home unless absolutely necessary and stressed those returning to the province must self-isolate for 14 days.

A man in his 90s has become the first COVID-19-related death in the Durham Region amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Durham Region Health Department said the man was a resident at Hillsdale Terraces in Oshawa and had been recently confirmed positive for the virus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: All non-essential workplaces ordered to close in Ontario

Health officials said he passed away on Monday after being transferred from Hillsdale to Lakeridge Health Oshawa hospital.

“We extend our sincere condolences to this man’s family and our thoughts are with them during this very sad time,” Dr. Robert Kyle, Durham Region Medical Officer of Health, said. “It is truly unfortunate that this man’s tragic passing underscores the need for us to work together as a community to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Oshawa, Ont., grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

Kyle went on to urge residents to practice social and physical distancing.

As of Tuesday morning, Ontario had 573 active cases with seven deaths and eight resolved.

Coronavirus: Another plea to practice social distancing
Coronavirus: Another plea to practice social distancing
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus DeathCOVID-19 DeathHillsdale TerracesCoronavirus DurhamCOVID-19 DurhamDurham Region Health DepartmentDurham Region Medical Officer of Health
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.