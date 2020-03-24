Coronavirus: Man in his 90s marks Durham Region’s 1st COVID-19-related death

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 90s has become the first COVID-19-related death in the Durham Region amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Durham Region Health Department said the man was a resident at Hillsdale Terraces in Oshawa and had been recently confirmed positive for the virus.

Health officials said he passed away on Monday after being transferred from Hillsdale to Lakeridge Health Oshawa hospital.

“We extend our sincere condolences to this man’s family and our thoughts are with them during this very sad time,” Dr. Robert Kyle, Durham Region Medical Officer of Health, said. “It is truly unfortunate that this man’s tragic passing underscores the need for us to work together as a community to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kyle went on to urge residents to practice social and physical distancing.

As of Tuesday morning, Ontario had 573 active cases with seven deaths and eight resolved.

