Resident of Markham long-term care home tests positive for coronavirus

The City of Markham has confirmed that a resident in a long-term care home has tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from the city’s mayor, Frank Scarpitti said he is aware of the situation at Markhaven Home for Seniors.

“I trust that public health officials and healthcare providers are doing everything they can to contain further spread, while ensuring other residents in Markhaven are protected,” a statement on his behalf read.

The statement goes on to urge family and friends with loved ones who live in long-term care homes to make sure they are following proper protocols when visiting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all need to protect the most vulnerable in the community and trust that healthcare providers are doing their best.” Tweet This

This is not the first outbreak of coronavirus in a long-term care home in Ontario. On Wednesday, it was announced that four seniors at Hillsdale Terraces Long-Term Care Home in Oshawa tested positive for the virus.

Scarpitti went on to call on the government to take the next step and force the closure of all non-essential businesses, including malls.

“While I understand this can lead to some workers experiencing financial hardship, I am hearing from concerned residents who have to go into work and are very worried about the exposure to COVID-19,” he said. “Keeping these operations and businesses open runs contrary to the advice we are receiving from public health officials.”

The Ford government announced a state of emergency but has not taken the step to close all non-essential services.

Ontario announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 369.

Six cases have been resolved and the province has had two deaths — a 77-year-old man from Barrie and a 51-year-old man from Halton Region.