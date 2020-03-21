Ontario confirms 59 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 369 active

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario health officials announced 59 new cases of coronavirus, and one more resolved cased, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 369.

There has also been six cases resolved and two deaths, a 77-year-old man from Barrie and a 51-year-old man from Halton Region.

Only 16 of the new cases have information, with the rest listed as pending. A man in his 40s, who travelled to England and is from the Simcoe Muskoka area is currently hospitalized.

All other cases that do not have the status “pending” are in self-isolation.

Ontario has tested 23384 people for COVID-19 and 7239 patients are currently under investigation, while 15768 has come back negative.

More to come.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

