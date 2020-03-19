Coronavirus: 4 residents at Oshawa long-term care home test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Four residents of an Oshawa nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19 as the total number of coronavirus cases in Ontario jumped on Thursday.

The Region of Durham said two women, who are 80 and 92, and two men, who are 68 and 71, at the Hillsdale Terraces Long-Term Care Home tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

All of the residents are being treated at the facility and are in isolation.

According to a statement from the Region of Durham, there are enhanced sanitation practices in place at the region-owned home.

READ MORE: Man in his 50s is the second COVID-19 death in Ontario

“We are limiting close interactions among those within our homes. Plus, we are isolating residents who show symptoms, to help prevent the spread of this virus,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

Non-essential visitors were barred from attending the facility as of Saturday.

It was announced on Thursday that a man in his 50s, who lived in Milton, died on Wednesday. Officials also said the man had an underlying health condition.

As of Thursday evening, there were 258 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.