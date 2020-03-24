Halifax Regional Municipality to provide update on COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Municipality has shut down its parks, beaches, playgrounds, sports fields and trails as the provincial government declared a state of emergency on Sunday.

Premier Stephen McNeil said the declaration was made after large groups of people continued to gather in large numbers at beaches and parks without following proper social distance.

The new measures are “consistent” with Nova Scotia’s decision to close provincial parks and outdoor amenities, the HRM said in a Sunday afternoon press statement.

“Municipal staff are currently determining service level adjustments related to a provincial state of emergency, including Halifax Transit, and will issue announcements as decisions are confirmed,” it said.

On Tuesday, HRM announced it will provide an update regarding the municipality’s response to COVID-19 at 2:00 p.m. AT.

Remarks will be delivered by Mayor Mike Savage and CAO Jacques Dubé.

As of Monday, there are now 41 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia.

-With files from Graeme Benjamin and Alexa MacLean