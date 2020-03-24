Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 1 Nova Scotia case resolved as total hits 51

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 12:26 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: 13 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia
It’s the largest single day increase in the number of cases, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 41. Jesse Thomas reports.

There are 10 new cases of coronavirus in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 51.

According to the provincial government, all the cases are travel-related or connected to earlier reported cases

“Several of the new cases are connected to groups or families who have returned to Nova Scotia following travel outside of Canada,” a release from the province states.

“None of these cases are from spread within the community.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nova Scotia now has 41 cases, including at least one child under 10

The 51 individuals range in age from under ten to mid-70s. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

“One individual remains in hospital,” the province said. “One individual has recovered and their case of COVID-19 is considered resolved.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia says it will get tough on people ignoring social distancing
Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia says it will get tough on people ignoring social distancing

Public health has been in contact with these individuals and is working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them. Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia declares state of emergency, announces 7 new cases of COVID-19

To date, Nova Scotia has 2,474 negative test results and 51 confirmed cases.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be providing an update on the cases today at 3 p.m.

More to come.

Nova ScotiaCoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicNova Scotia governmentCOVIDNova Scotia COVID-19
