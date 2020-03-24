Coronavirus: 1 Nova Scotia case resolved as total hits 51

Send this page to someone via email

There are 10 new cases of coronavirus in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 51.

According to the provincial government, all the cases are travel-related or connected to earlier reported cases

“Several of the new cases are connected to groups or families who have returned to Nova Scotia following travel outside of Canada,” a release from the province states.

“None of these cases are from spread within the community.” Tweet This

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nova Scotia now has 41 cases, including at least one child under 10

The 51 individuals range in age from under ten to mid-70s. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

“One individual remains in hospital,” the province said. “One individual has recovered and their case of COVID-19 is considered resolved.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia says it will get tough on people ignoring social distancing Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia says it will get tough on people ignoring social distancing

Public health has been in contact with these individuals and is working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them. Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia declares state of emergency, announces 7 new cases of COVID-19

To date, Nova Scotia has 2,474 negative test results and 51 confirmed cases.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be providing an update on the cases today at 3 p.m.

More to come.