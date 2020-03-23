Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: 13 new cases identified in Nova Scotia, including a child under 10

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 11:38 am
Updated March 23, 2020 11:43 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia declares state of emergency, fines possible for violations
WATCH: A state of emergency has been called to try and stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia, including a young child, the provincial government says.

According to a news release on Monday, all the cases are travel-related or connected to earlier reported cases.

“Several of the new cases are connected and involve groups or families who have returned to Nova Scotia following travel outside of Canada,” the province said in a news release.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia declares state of emergency, announces 7 new cases of COVID-19

There are now 41 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia. The 41 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to in their mid-70s, the province said.

Cases have now been identified in all parts of the province, with one patient still in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this point, there has been no spread within communities,” the province stated.

Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia tightens provincial borders
Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia tightens provincial borders

Public health officials have been in contact with these individuals and are working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them. Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaCoronavirusCOVID-19VirusNova Scotia CoronavirusNova Scotia COVID-19Nova Scotia Coronavirus Cases
