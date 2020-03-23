Coronavirus: 13 new cases identified in Nova Scotia, including a child under 10

Send this page to someone via email

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia, including a young child, the provincial government says.

According to a news release on Monday, all the cases are travel-related or connected to earlier reported cases.

“Several of the new cases are connected and involve groups or families who have returned to Nova Scotia following travel outside of Canada,” the province said in a news release.

There are now 41 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia. The 41 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to in their mid-70s, the province said.

Cases have now been identified in all parts of the province, with one patient still in hospital.

“At this point, there has been no spread within communities,” the province stated.

Public health officials have been in contact with these individuals and are working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them. Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.