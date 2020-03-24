As buildings empty, Downtown Business Association asks Edmonton police for more patrols

The Downtown Business Association is calling for the Edmonton Police Service to do more patrols in the city’s pedway system now that things have gotten very quiet with workers vacating office towers and opting to work at home.
O’Donnell said he expects that things will get even more quiet if the Alberta government follows the lead of Quebec and Ontario, where non-essential businesses have been ordered to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch below: (From March 23, 2020) While social distancing and staying home continues to be the message for Albertans, businesses are trying to navigate the new normal. As Lisa MacGregor reports, some business owners are in a tough spot when it comes to staying open or not.
“Certainly it looks like that’s going to be the way that things will be going at some point here in the immediate future,” he said.
“It’s the best practice that we’ve seen across Europe to stop the spread, and so I think it’s a matter of time before it gets here.”
As troubling as the growing trend of cases of COVID-19 continues to be, O’Donnell said he doubts Edmonton will see the day where storefronts are shuttered with plywood to avoid vandalism.
“I’m not sure that building owners and businesses are going to go down that path.”
