Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP to ramp up patrols in Red Deer’s business areas amid ongoing COVID-19 crisis

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 11:13 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 11:18 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

As more and more businesses close their doors while the spread of COVID-19 continues in Alberta, RCMP in Red Deer say they plan to increase patrols in business areas as part of a proactive measure in all parts of the city.

READ MORE: 119 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta; Kenney gives more details on financial aid

“In response to COVID-19, Red Deer RCMP [have] created dedicated units in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” police said in a news release on Wednesday, adding the patrols will also cover industrial areas and will see marked and unmarked police vehicles deployed.

READ MORE: Calgary police upping patrols amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We continue to work around the clock to serve and protect the citizens of Red Deer,” said Supt. Gerald Grobmeier, who is the officer in charge of the Red Deer detachment. “The Red Deer RCMP have implemented the recommendations of Alberta Health to ensure the protection of our first responders.

“Additionally, citizens may notice an increase in the use of personal protective equipment, hand sanitization as well as increased cleaning of equipment by staff.”

Story continues below advertisement

In co-ordination with the City of Red Deer, RCMP announced “enhanced online and telephone customer service options” on Tuesday to make sure people can continue to access services while also practising social distancing as the front counter of the detachment is closed to the public.

READ MORE: Phone scam tells Albertans they have COVID-19, asks for credit card info

To read more about accessing these services, click here.

Police warn public about COVID-19 scams
Police warn public about COVID-19 scams
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta RCMPTheftBreak And EnterRed DeerPublic SafetyRed Deer RCMPProperty CrimeCity Of Red DeerRed Deer RCMP patrols COVID-19
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.