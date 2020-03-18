RCMP to ramp up patrols in Red Deer’s business areas amid ongoing COVID-19 crisis

As more and more businesses close their doors while the spread of COVID-19 continues in Alberta, RCMP in Red Deer say they plan to increase patrols in business areas as part of a proactive measure in all parts of the city.

“In response to COVID-19, Red Deer RCMP [have] created dedicated units in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” police said in a news release on Wednesday, adding the patrols will also cover industrial areas and will see marked and unmarked police vehicles deployed.

READ MORE: Calgary police upping patrols amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We continue to work around the clock to serve and protect the citizens of Red Deer,” said Supt. Gerald Grobmeier, who is the officer in charge of the Red Deer detachment. “The Red Deer RCMP have implemented the recommendations of Alberta Health to ensure the protection of our first responders.

“Additionally, citizens may notice an increase in the use of personal protective equipment, hand sanitization as well as increased cleaning of equipment by staff.”

Story continues below advertisement

In co-ordination with the City of Red Deer, RCMP announced “enhanced online and telephone customer service options” on Tuesday to make sure people can continue to access services while also practising social distancing as the front counter of the detachment is closed to the public.

READ MORE: Phone scam tells Albertans they have COVID-19, asks for credit card info

To read more about accessing these services, click here.

2:13 Police warn public about COVID-19 scams Police warn public about COVID-19 scams