Vehicle break-ins increasing across Edmonton, especially in west end and downtown

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Vehicle owners are again being reminded to make sure their valuables are out of sight and doors are locked, as break-ins and thefts from automobiles is rising across the city.

The Edmonton Police Service said the west end and downtown areas in particular have seen large increases in vehicle break-in reports this past month.

“It is significant,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Parker with EPS West Division. “We’re talking double digit (increase) in West Branch, and just under 10 per cent up in downtown.”

Approximately 126 vehicle break-ins were reported in the West Division and 161 in the Downtown Division in the past 30 days.

“The thieves are looking for a very, very quick in and out. They’re looking for cars that are unlocked and that have that property visible, right? They’re look for that vulnerability. So I think by locking our doors and by hiding or removing that property, we really lessen the chance of being a victim to that crime,” Parker said.

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“This really is a crime of opportunity.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "This really is a crime of opportunity."

In many cases, police said wallets, identification and other personal property were stolen, with some victims later experiencing fraudulent use of their stolen documents and credit or debit cards.

“We’re looking at mostly backpacks, purses, wallets, but also things like laptop cases and electronics as well,” Parker said. “Those things contain financial information, credit cards, debit cards, IDs. And now that person who is a victim of a car break-in is now the victim of fraud.”

1:57 Fraud, identity thefts in Edmonton jump 89% in 5 years

Stolen ID and bank cards can be used to commit fraud and identity theft so police advise anyone who believes theirs has been taken should contact their financial institution immediately, report the theft to police and monitor their accounts for suspicious activity.

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With summer winding down and more people returning to school and work routines, police are encouraging residents, commuters, office workers, post-secondary students and those living or visiting high traffic areas to be vigilant about securing their vehicles and belongings.

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“Trying to really reinforce those good habits, right? Locking your car, removing or hiding your valuables, really just reducing the chance that you’ll be a victim of that crime,” Parker said.

“Take your keys with you, don’t leave your car running and also lock your car.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Take your keys with you, don't leave your car running and also lock your car."

Increased activity in and around campuses, workplaces, residential buildings and commercial areas creates more opportunities for thieves, police said.

“Parking lots are really a hot spot for these things, just because there’s a lot of cars in a very open place and usually with not a lot of surveillance or a lot a lot eyes.”

Another theft less commonly talked about is licence plates being taken and used on stolen vehicles.

“Criminals will use a stolen licence plate to try to hide a stolen vehicle. We call it cold plating.”

To combat that, the Edmonton Police Service offers free anti-theft bolts to secure license plates. They’re available at any police station in the city and can’t be removed with a regular wrench.

“Without a proper tool that we have — it’s a unique tool — you can’t remove these licence plate screws. That will prevent your licence plate from being stolen.”

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1:21 Edmonton’s overall crime rate up in 2025, but decrease in violent offences

Theft from vehicles has been a persistent issue across Edmonton.

In its 2025 year-end crime analysis, the EPS reported property crime increased by 10.1 per cent, driven in part by increases in theft from vehicles. Theft under $5,000 from motor vehicles increased by 17 per cent city-wide.

Police are also encouraging people to report suspicious activity to help prevent more crimes.

“Empowering people to be aware, to be vigilant and to report suspicious activity and not just to walk by with your head down and ignore that,” Parker said.

Police recommend the following crime prevention measures: