4 teens charged in airsoft pistol confrontation at Lethbridge mall

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It was just another evening with people browsing shops at the mall ahead of school returning, but it ended in panic and fear for many.

Police in Lethbridge say they received multiple 911 calls just after 5:30 p.m. last Friday about a gun being brandished at Park Place Mall.

Police say people took cover under tables, behind structures, shielded their children and fled the area.

In just over one-and-a-half minutes, officers were on scene making an arrest, but it wasn’t what it first seemed.

“We train these things. This is what we get paid to do. When these events unfold, the responsibility on our shoulders is to respond quickly, effectively and in a dynamic fashion,” said Sgt. Ryan Darroch of the LPS downtown police unit.

Four teenage boys, aged 13 to 15, were arrested by the end of the evening.

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Officers say it began with two separate pairs of teens moving through the mall prior to a confrontation at the food court.

They say one pair then began pursuing the other and, following a brief foot chase, one of the boys in the second pair produced the weapon, causing panic as witnesses heard clicking from the weapon.

Following the arrests, police determined the weapon was an airsoft pistol, rather than a real firearm.

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“Any time we deal with an offender with replica or presented-real firearms, the charges that go along with that are real,” said Darroch.

A knife and baton was also seized from another boy.

View image in full screen Police in Lethbridge, Alta., have charged four boys between the ages of 13-15 after one of them produced an airsoft gun at Park Place Mall on Friday evening. Justin Sibbet/Global News

The airsoft pistol, which looked strikingly like a real firearm from even a close distance, could have twisted this whole situation into something far more dangerous, according to Darroch.

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“This is another example of replica firearms being involved in a public space that is going to lead to an officer-involved shooting.

“We do not want to get to that place.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We do not want to get to that place."

2:18 Airsoft gun causes lockdown at Calgary high school

He says officers faced with replica firearms have to make a split-second decision on whether that weapon is real or not.

“Our brothers and sisters in the Calgary Police Service and Edmonton Police Service have been involved in those events with a replica firearm. That hasn’t happened in Lethbridge and we don’t want it to happen.

“We’d strongly request that those parents, caregivers, people supporting our youth — if you see a youth with one of those handguns, remove it from them.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We'd strongly request that those parents, caregivers, people supporting our youth — if you see a youth with one of those handguns, remove it from them."

He says officers can help as well.

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“You’re welcome to call us and we can assist in the disposal of that. There is no positive outcome coming from a youth or young person being out in society with a replica handgun, or bear spray, knives or any of these weapons.”

Even though this incident didn’t end in a shooting, police believe one person may have been struck by a BB pellet from the airsoft gun.

They say they didn’t locate anyone with injuries at the time, but while reviewing CCTV, investigators noticed a woman appearing to clutch her arm.

Now, they are hoping to speak with her and anyone else who witnessed the incident or has cellphone footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-328-4444 and reference file 26017199.