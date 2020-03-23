Saskatoon police looking for 2 suspects following reported armed robbery

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a reported armed robbery that took place Monday morning.

According to police, at 2:19 a.m, officers and a canine member of the force were called to a business in the 2200 block of 22nd Street West.

A man and woman reportedly entered the business and approached an employee. Police allege the man had a firearm and began to fill a bag with a number of items. They both then fled on foot, police say.

The male suspect is described as five feet six inches tall and carrying a black backpack. According to police, he has scars or pockmarks on his face and an earring in his right ear. He was also wearing a black hat, blue jeans, black sunglasses and a black hoodie with a white logo on the front reading “hustle gang,” police say.

The woman is described as five feet three inches tall. According to police, she was wearing a black, three-quarter-length coat, a leopard-print scarf on her head, a green tuque and glasses.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.