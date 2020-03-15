Saskatoon K-9 unit assists police in Montgomery Place arrests

Four teens are in custody after suspicious activity was reported to Saskatoon police on Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to the 3200 block of Mountbatten Street in the Montgomery Place neighbourhood at 3:30 a.m.
Officers were told a group of people dressed in dark clothing went yard-to-yard checking vehicles.
When police arrived, the suspects fled on foot.
Two suspects were quickly caught by the officers at the scene and the canine unit successfully located the two remaining suspects who were hiding in the area, police said in a release.
A 15-year-old boy and three 14-year-old boys are each facing four counts of mischief under $5,000.
One boy was also charged with breaching a court order. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant, police said.
