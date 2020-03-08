Saskatoon police search for stabbing suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are looking for a 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing someone on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South shortly before 9 p.m. and found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed in her ear. The injury wasn’t life-threatening and paramedics took her to a hospital, according to a statement.

The suspect, who is known to the victim, left the area before police arrived. Police say she is wanted for several weapons charges.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to them, at 306-975-8300, or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.

