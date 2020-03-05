Saskatoon police urge drivers, pedestrians to ‘be aware’ in order to prevent collisions

Send this page to someone via email

When it comes to road safety, there’s a lot of guidelines for the person sitting in the driver’s seat.

However, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said both drivers and pedestrians need to follow the rules of the road to prevent collisions.

“Both a pedestrian or a driver can be found responsible and potentially charged as a result of their actions leading to the collision. It can go both ways, but in any case, we’d want both the pedestrian and the driver to be aware and be careful,” said Staff Sgt. Nolan Berg with the SPS traffic unit.

On Tuesday evening, a 17-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 22 Street and Avenue G after crossing mid-block. She suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and SPS said the incident was preventable.

“We ask that pedestrians as much as possible use the sidewalks or the designated walkways,” Berg said.

“That offers you some distance from the traffic — some measure of protection.”

Distracted driving is a serious offence in Saskatchewan, but using a cellphone while walking can be just as dangerous.

“You still have to be aware of other pedestrians, other cyclists, and just the general environment of what you’re walking in,” Berg said.

Most pedestrian and vehicle collisions occur at intersections.

“People that are traversing or wanting to cross streets do so at these controlled intersections and to keep an eye on traffic. Make that eye contact with the driver so you make sure that they actually see you and you see them,” Saskatoon Fire Department assistant chief Wayne Rodger said.

A jaywalking offence can land you either a $50 or $70 fine in Saskatoon.

