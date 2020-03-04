Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Woman dies after being struck by recycling truck in Saskatoon

By Tyler Marr Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 3:59 pm
Updated March 4, 2020 4:06 pm
Woman dies after being struck by recycling truck
A 70-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a recycling truck. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Police say a 70-year-old woman has died after being struck by a recycling truck Wednesday morning.

Saskatoon police said they were called to the collision in the parking lot of 217 Cree Pl. at 10:15 a.m.

Related News

READ MORE: Saskatoon police seek details on video showing fireworks launched from car

The woman succumbed to her injuries on scene. The collision analyst unit continues to investigate.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Emterra Environmental said it is fully co-operating with the investigation.

“Safety in the workplace and the community is a primary concern for Emterra,” the statement read.

“Our drivers are an experienced and professional driver and our trucks are all equipped with safety features, including audible backup beepers, strobe lights and mirrors.”

Story continues below advertisement

The statement added that the company has “one of the very best safety records in the industry,” as the organization constantly reviews and enforces safety policies and procedures.

Saskatoon’s utilities and environment department general manager Angela Gardiner said the city was saddened to hear of the fatality.

“We offer our deepest condolences to everyone touched by this sad event,” she said in a statement.

READ MORE: Victoria homeless man asphyxiated in recycling truck, police say

The collection work, according to the statement, was being done by a private contractor for a non-city contract.

No city workers or vehicles were involved.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceaccidentFatal CollisionRecyclingTruckSaskatoon CollisionRun Overrecycling truckcree place
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.