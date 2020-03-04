Woman dies after being struck by recycling truck in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 70-year-old woman has died after being struck by a recycling truck Wednesday morning.

Saskatoon police said they were called to the collision in the parking lot of 217 Cree Pl. at 10:15 a.m.

The woman succumbed to her injuries on scene. The collision analyst unit continues to investigate.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Emterra Environmental said it is fully co-operating with the investigation.

“Safety in the workplace and the community is a primary concern for Emterra,” the statement read.

“Our drivers are an experienced and professional driver and our trucks are all equipped with safety features, including audible backup beepers, strobe lights and mirrors.”

The statement added that the company has “one of the very best safety records in the industry,” as the organization constantly reviews and enforces safety policies and procedures.

Saskatoon’s utilities and environment department general manager Angela Gardiner said the city was saddened to hear of the fatality.

“We offer our deepest condolences to everyone touched by this sad event,” she said in a statement.

The collection work, according to the statement, was being done by a private contractor for a non-city contract.

No city workers or vehicles were involved.