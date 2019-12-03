Menu

Canada

Search continues for mother of newborn found dead in Saskatoon recycling bin

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 2:05 pm
Saskatoon police said the newborn baby girl was located in a very distinct bag in the recycling bin.
Saskatoon police said the newborn baby girl was located in a very distinct bag in the recycling bin. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Saskatoon police are still actively investigating the death of an infant whose body was found inside a recycling bin along an alley on Nov. 8 in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.

Police said the newborn baby girl was located in a very distinct bag and are hoping someone from the public might recognize it.

READ MORE: Cause of death for newborn baby girl found in Saskatoon recycling bin still unknown

“This is still a very active investigation, we’re trying to find the mother of the infant to make sure she’s OK,” Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper said Tuesday in an interview with Global News.

“There was a bag involved in the incident. It’s unique in appearance. If people could have a look at the bag and see if it jogs their memory, it’ll help us investigate.”

Major crimes are also asking for video surveillance footage from the area of 25th Street East and Queen Street, along with 3rd and 6th avenues between Nov. 4 and 8.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Vigil held for infant found dead in Saskatoon recycling bin

Police said on Nov. 15 that it may take several months to determine a cause of death after an autopsy was unable to determine conclusively the infant’s date of birth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Infant abandonment space in Saskatoon needs more consultation: Sask. minister
Infant abandonment space in Saskatoon needs more consultation: Sask. minister

—With files from Jackie Wilson and Thomas Piller

Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceSudden DeathInfantMajor Crimes5th Avenue North5th Avenue North SaskatoonForensic Identification SectionSudden Death of an InfantSaskatoon Sudden Death
