October 2, 2018
Updated: October 2, 2018

Winnipeg police identify body found in recycling depot

Mary Madeline Yellowback Ross.

Winnipeg police say the woman found in a recycling depot was Mary Madeline Yellowback (Ross), 33.

The body of a middle-aged woman was found at a Winnipeg recycling depot on Friday night, according to police.

Police were called to a recycling depot in the 100 block of Omands Creek Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. with reports of “suspicious circumstances.”

Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found at a recycling depot in Winnipeg.

Nikki Jhutti/Global News

An adult woman was spotted among the recycling.

“Workers were sorting through recycled material that had come in from the City of Winnipeg and at that time they discovered her amongst other recyclable materials,” Cst. Jay Murray told reporters on Saturday.

Cst. Tammy Skrabek said Monday Yellowback was downtown Thursday, Sept. 27, and they provided pictures of her wearing jeans, a grey hoodie with a red R on the front.

Police would like to talk to anyone who saw her that day or the next.

Yellowback is from Winnipeg and the God’s River area, said Skrabek.

“My understanding is the past few years she has been back and forth between the two locations.”

The police don’t know how she was transported to the recycling centre, said Skrabek.

Police do not yet know how Yellowback died and say that’s why her death is classified as a suspicious death rather than a homicide.

“Until [the Homicide Unit] can positively determine it may in fact be a homicide or other means of death, at this time it is classified as suspicious.”

