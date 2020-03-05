Menu

Crime

Woman found dead in Hampton Village home, Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide of 2020

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 8:43 am
The death of a woman found inside a home in Hampton Village has been ruled a homicide by Saskatoon police.
The death of a woman found inside a home in Hampton Village has been ruled a homicide by Saskatoon police. Phillip Bollman / Global News

A woman’s death in Saskatoon has been ruled a homicide, and Saskatoon police say they are searching for the victim’s vehicle.

Police said they were called to a home in the 500 block of Geary Crescent in Hampton Village around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said they found a 28-year-old woman inside who was dead. Police have not said how she died.

It is Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2020.

Police said they are searching for the victim’s vehicle, a 2017 Jeep Patriot with personalized Saskatchewan licence plate 4EVERL8.

Anyone who spots the Jeep is being asked not to approach it and instead contact police immediately.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

